KL hospital updates COVID-19 case

KIRKLAND LAKE – The district’s first patient hospitalized with COVID-19, a woman in her early 50s, is reported to be in stable condition.

In an April 2 news release, the Kirkland and District Hospital said:

“The patient was admitted to the hospital on March 31, 2020 and is currently being cared for under enhanced isolation precautions and is in stable condition.

The patient came to the Emergency Department and was flagged through enhanced screening measures. The patient was assessed following the proper infection control practices which included being immediately taken to an isolation room where the patient was cared for and swabbed.

Following testing, the patient was admitted to the In-Patient area at the hospital.”

It continues:

“‘It’s important to note that our staff and physicians have taken all necessary precautions and followed appropriate infection prevention and control processes while caring for this patient. ‘Given the ongoing spread of the virus in surrounding communities in Northern Ontario, our clinical teams have been preparing for this type of situation.

‘It’s very important that our communities continue to follow the directives and guidance provided by Public Health Ontario and the Timiskaming Health Unit to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus so that our hospitals can properly care for those who are significantly impacted,’ says Interim President and CEO Sean Conroy.

‘The Kirkland and District Hospital continues to be a safe place for people to go for urgent and emergency care,’ says Dr. Mark Spiller, Chief of Staff for Kirkland and District Hospital.

‘We continue to be vigilant in following our infection prevention and control protocols across all our departments for the continued safety of our patients and staff.'”

The hospital noted that its emergency department remains open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to provide urgent and emergency care for patients.

For additional information on measures the Kirkland Lake and Englehart hospitals have introduced in recent weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please see their website, www.blancheriverhealth.ca.