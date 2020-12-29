KL hospital seeing more COVID cases

KIRKLAND LAKE – Blanche River Health – Kirkland Lake site is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 positive inpatients.

Currently there are five positive COVID-19 inpatients, all of whom had acquired COVID-19 in the community. These five inpatients are currently stable, and are part of the over 20 active cases currently in the Kirkland Lake area.

“This sudden surge in admissions to our hospital is a direct result of the significant increase of COVID-19 cases in the Kirkland Lake area. This situation is placing significant pressure on our hospital resources as we continue to manage what is becoming a serious health care crisis in our local community,” stated Chief of Staff, Dr. Mark Spiller.

Blanche River Health is implementing additional measures to protect its staff and patients. The transfer of several alternate-level-of-care (ALC) patients from the Kirkland Lake site to the Englehart site is underway, following a similar measure that was done during the first wave of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020. Additionally, BRH is further enhancing its internal separations among inpatient zones by activating additional bed capacity on another floor of the hospital in Kirkland Lake.

“I want to thank the many residents and businesses of our community who have been supporting and following the public health measures aimed at reducing the risk of spread of this easily transmitted virus.

“Our main concern is those who do not follow the COVID-19 measures and pose a greater risk to our most vulnerable residents – the elderly and others with significant health care issues – who are ending up in our hospital. Given the ongoing rise in cases it is absolutely essential that all public health measures are followed to help avoid overwhelming our hospitals,” said president and CEO Sean Conroy.

The public is reminded that a full visitor restriction remains in effect at both the Kirkland Lake and Englehart sites. Patients attending the hospitals for outpatient or emergency treatment are also asked to limit the number of family members or caregivers accompanying them to the hospital.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: www.timiskaminghu.com and www.blancheriverhealth.ca.