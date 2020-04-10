KL, Englehart hospitals update COVID-19 status

The Kirkland Lake and Englehart hospitals provided the following update as the district’s first patient hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 remains under care:

The Kirkland and District Hospital continues to have only one patient in hospital that has tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on March 31, 2020 and is currently being care for under enhanced isolation precautions and remains in stable condition.

Due to increasing demands for COVID-19 testing in the Kirkland Lake area, the Kirkland and District Hospital has opened an on-site by appointment only secondary COVID-19 screening and assessment area. Appointments are being made through existing referrals from the Timiskaming Health Unit.

The Englehart and District Hospital continues to perform testing through their emergency department at this time.

Both hospitals continue to work closely with the Timiskaming Health Unit, following established screening and testing criteria for the COVID-19 virus.

The availability and turnaround time for COVID-19 test results has improved significantly in the past week as additional testing capacity was created in Timmins. Patients who have been tested can also access their results on a new online portal at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/.

The Englehart and District Hospital / Kirkland and District Hospital Emergency Departments remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to provide urgent and emergency care for patients.

Please note that a visitor restriction and limited outpatient services (essential and by appointment only) remain in effect for both hospitals.

As part of our pandemic planning, and in alignment with our progress towards amalgamation, the Kirkland and District Hospital / Englehart and District Hospital have worked together to establish a COVID-19 free in-patient facility at the Englehart and District Hospital.

The existing alternate-level-of-care (ALC) patients at Kirkland and District Hospital are in the process of being transferred to the Englehart and District Hospital using our own non-urgent patient transportation service.

The aim of this collaborative approach is to provide enhanced separation of non-COVID-19 in-patients and staff which further supports infection prevention and control practices at both hospital sites.

This will also increase the in-patient bed capacity at the Kirkland and District Hospital to care for more patients in need of complex or advanced care from both communities.

For additional and updated information on COVID-19, please visit the Timiskaming Health Unit’s website at www.timiskaminghu.com.