Conservative Garry Keller, seen above at the opening of his New Liskeard campaign office earlier this month, fell short of a win in Nipissing-Timiskaming. As of Tuesday morning, with one poll yet to report, he was 1,153 votes behind Liberal Pauline Rochefort. While disappointed in his loss, he said he’s “honoured by the votes of confidence I did receive from over 25,000 people across this riding.” (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)