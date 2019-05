The Dawson Jibb 3-on-3 Memorial Hockey Tournament organizers presented Hudson Reeve Larry Craig with a cheque for $2,500 for the local rink on May 11. From the left are Chantal Chauvin, Colton Jibb, Matthew Birtch, Vickey Menard, Justin Craig, Derek McNaughton, Wendy Jibb, Jeannie Craig, Larry Craig, Jeff Jibb, Natasha Racicot and Elsie McNaughton. Absent were Mike Miller, Stephanie Foley, Heather Foley, Hunter Porter, Tracey Craig, Susan Naismith and Amy Portelance. (Staff photo by Steven Larocque)