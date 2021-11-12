It’s going to be a slice!

HAILEYBURY — An information night is being held at Open Studio Libre in Haileybury on November 15 at 7:00 p.m.

This event is being offered to those interested in applying for post-secondary programs in the arts. Though this information night is geared to high school students, however anyone and everyone is encouraged to learn about the different opportunities colleges and universities provide within Ontario.

There is no pre-registration required for this evening of learning different pathways to the arts, but a nice addition is a free slice of pizza is available to all attendees, who provide proof of vaccination in order to be admitted to the building.