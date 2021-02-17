It’s all downhill–The Tri-Town Ski & Snowboard Village opens this weekend!

LORRAIN VALLEY (Staff) — The Tri-Town Ski and Snowboard Village (TTSSV) is excited to finally open this coming weekend.

On Saturday, February 20th – the TTSSV is open for members only (includes all who had originally purchased a membership for this season) as well as those with pre-booked/paid lessons.

On Sunday, February 21st – the TTSSV is open to the public. They encourage skiers, snowshoe and tubers to visit the website to pre-book/pay for your lift ticket and rentals. This option is not yet available, but the link will be shared as soon as it’s ready to use.

Don’t forget COVID-19 protocols, which will be posted on the club’s Facebook page.