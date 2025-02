The Isaac Walker Dupont Fun Family Fishing Weekend event got an infusion of support from the Frog’s Breath Foundation February 17. The cheque for $22,475 was presented to organizers at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 54 in Haileybury. From the left in front are Robin Gardiner, Trisha Walker-Dupont, Katherine Walker, Remi Dupont and Libby Walker. In back, same order, are Nicole Randle, Temiskaming Shores Mayor Jeff Laferriere, Debbie Eckensviller, Brent Lavallee, Ryan Soucie, Victor Legault, Arnold Walker and Hugo Rivet. Absent were Tim Laplante, Jordan Menard, Tammy Legault, Pete Gilboe, Tammi Caldwell, Terry Caldwell, Rick Caldwell, Lisa Maurice and Elisa Bernstein. (Supplied photo)