TEMISKAMING SHORES — Respiratory season has begun as the province of Ontario, as well as the District of Timiskaming, is experiencing an increase in respiratory illness.
As a result, enhanced Phase Yellow infection control measures are in place until further notice.
Temiskaming Hospital is asking for the publics cooperation with the following to help minimize the risk of transmission to and from patients, visitors and staff:
•All visitors must wear a mask while visiting a patient.
•Masks will not be required in areas of the hospital that do not involve patient care or public spaces, however, we strongly recommend wearing one.
We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our policies according to the risk we are managing.
Please continue to monitor your symptoms and refrain from visiting if you are feeling unwell.
Infection control measures in place at Temiskaming Hospital was last modified: December 16th, 2025 by