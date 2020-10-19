Hydro outage scheduled for October 21:

Hydro One is notifying customers in Coleman, Bucke, Latchford and Gillies Limit that their power will be out on Wednesday, October 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They will be clearing trees from Hydro lines.

Hydro One says all 553 customers impacted by this planned maintenance outage have been contacted.

Hydro One reminds all members of the public to always stay clear of downed power lines or equipment. Never assume they are safe to approach.