When life gives you lemonade, sell it, and donate the proceeds. Lucy Smith, centre, of Haileybury ran a one-day lemonade stand and turned over half of the proceeds – $465 – to Temiskaming Hospital. The other half is going to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa. Lucy is flanked by Temiskaming Hospital CEO Mike Baker, at left, and Chrissy Trudel, manager of the hospital’s foundation and media relations. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)