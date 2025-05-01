Highway 65 now open to one lane

ELK LAKE – The Ontario Provincial Police advise that Highway 65 West between Elk Lake and Highway 66 is open, but limited to one lane with alternating traffic.

Motorists are to expect delays near the washout site.

Visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at ontario.ca/511, or call 511 for traveller’s information such as road conditions, construction reports, road closures, traffic reports, traffic cameras and interactive mapping.