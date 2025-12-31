Highway 11 reopens

DISTRICT — The Ontario Provincial Police North East Region have issued a statement saying Highway 11 from North Bay to Matheson opened for traffic on December 31.

However, there are still road closures in effect as work crews clear rural roads and highways across the North.

Highway 573 from Charlton to Highway 11 remains closed.

For up to date highway information go to hitp://511on.ca

Please drive according to weather and road conditions and stay safe!