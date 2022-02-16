Highway 11 closed near Iroquois Falls

SOUTH PORCUPINE OPP INVESTIGATES FATAL COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 11

(IROQUOIS FALLS, ON) – On February 16, 2022, shortly after 1:30 a.m. members of the South Porcupine Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Iroquois Falls Fire Department and the Timmins District Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, south of Municipal Road, in the Town of Iroquois Falls.

It has been confirmed that one person has died.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS) are assisting with this investigation.

Highway 11 is closed in both directions while police continue to investigate. A detour is available:

Northbound Traffic (From Matheson): From Highway 11, take Highway 101 to Municipal Road to Highway 11

Southbound Traffic: From Highway 11, take Municipal Road to Highway 101 to Highway 11

The highway will remain closed.

The investigation is still on-going. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have information regarding this collision contact the South Porcupine OPP at: 705-235-3345, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.