Highway 11 closed in both directions-detour available

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — On August 17, 2022, shortly after 2:30 p.m. members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Armstrong Fire Department, and the Temiskaming Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, south of the Town of Earlton in the Township of Armstrong.

It has been confirmed that one person has been airlifted to hospital by Ornge.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) are assisting with this investigation.

Highway 11 is closed in both directions while police continue to investigate.

A detour is available:

Northbound Traffic: From Highway 11, take Highway 562 to Highway 571 to Highway 11

Southbound Traffic: From Highway 11, take Highway 571 in Earlton to Highway 562 to Highway 11

The highway will remain closed for several hours.

The investigation is still on-going. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have information regarding this collision contact the Temiskaming OPP at: 705-647-8400, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.