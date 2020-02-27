Highway 11 closed from North Bay to Kapuskasing

DISTRICT (Staff/Special) — Highway 11 from North Bay to Kapuskasing is closed, along with Highway 101 from Timmins to the Quebec border, police state.

Police say weather is the reason for the highway closures.

The Matheson Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is responding to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Benoit Township.

The collision occurred at approximately 10:17 a.m. on February 27.

Police report that the investigation has revealed that a multi-vehicle collision occurred and on person is deceased.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators have been deployed and are assisting in the investigation. Highway 11 is expected to be closed for several hours as a result of the collision. There is no detour, police state.

The OPP is urging people to avoid any unnecessary travel with the deteriorating driving conditions.