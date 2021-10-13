High police presence in North Cobalt due to Ethier case

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) — A high police presence in the North Cobalt area this week is not cause for alarm, says the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police

Rather, the Temiskaming OPP Crime Unit, the Northeast Emergency Response Team, the OPP Canine unit and the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System will be conducting a search of an area relating to the Melanie Ethier case.

The search began Tuesday, October 12, and was expected to conclude Wednesday, October 13.

Ethier disappeared in New Liskeard while walking home on September 29, 1996. She has not been seen or heard from since that date.

This year marked the 25th year of her disappearance.

Police say they will be at the scene for two days “as a result of recent information” and there is no concern for public safety.

The public is asked to not impede with the investigation at this location.

Anyone with information regarding the Melanie Ethier missing person case is asked to contact the Temiskaming Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously at Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).