Heavy rainfall expected

DISTRICT – Environment Canada issued the following special weather statement at 11:23 a.m. today (July 13) for the Kirkland Lake through Temagami area:

Locally heavy rainfall this afternoon into tonight.

Locally heavy rainfall of 25 to 50 millimetres will be possible this afternoon into this evening as numerous showers and thunderstorms move through the area.

Even heavier rainfall amounts will be possible in some locations and rainfall warnings may be required at a later time.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.