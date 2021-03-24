Heavy rain, possible flooding forecast

DISTRICT (Staff/Special) – A Special Weather Statement has been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada, advising that the Temiskaming area will be receiving heavy rain Wednesday, March 24 and through the night.

Isolated thunderstorms are also expected to occur during the day and evening.

Local rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres are expected by the time the showers come to an end overnight or early Thursday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada states.

“In addition, very mild temperatures will result in rapid snow melt and significant run-off. The combination of locally heavy rain and run-off may result in localized flooding in low lying areas and water pooling on roads.”