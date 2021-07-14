Heavy rain expected: EC

Special weather statement from Environment Canada July 14 in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Heavy rainfall overnight through Thursday.

Rain will begin over parts of Northeastern Ontario overnight before spreading to the Ontario-Quebec border on Thursday morning. General rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are likely.

Rainfall amounts exceeding 50 mm may be possible in some locations. Rainfall warnings may be required at a later time.