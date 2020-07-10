Heat warning/Thunderstorm watch

In addition to the Environment Canada heat warning, there’s now also a Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.



These severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop this afternoon into this evening.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!



Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.



The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.