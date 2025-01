The City of Temiskaming Shores is among the municipalities that have declared January Alzheimer Awareness Month. On hand to raise the Alzheimer Society’s flag at city hall were, from left, city councillors Danny Whalen and Mark Wilson; Tracy Koskamp-Bergeron, Yvonne Walford and Kristin Lazarich of the society’s Cochrane-Temiskaming branch; city manager Sandra Lee and Mayor Jeff Laferriere. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)