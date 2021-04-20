Health Unit advising of potential COVID exposure

EARLTON (Staff) — The Timiskaming Health Unit has notified the public that it is declaring a workplace outbreak at Green Tractors in Earlton, and also advising of a potential public exposure to COVID-19.

Anyone who visited Green Tractors at 271429 Poupore Road between Monday, April 12 and Monday, April 19 should self-monitor for symptoms, the Health Unit states.

“If symptoms develop, reach out to your local Assessment Centre for testing. You do not have to go for testing if you do not have symptoms,” the Health Unit stated in its public statement.

The Health Unit advises that if you are unsure of whether you should be tested, you can call the Timiskaming Health Unit for screening at 1-866-747-4305, extension 7.