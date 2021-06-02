Hazardous waste drop-off this weekend

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – Have you been hanging on dregs of paint, dead batteries, and burnt-out light bulbs?

City residents can dispose of them safely at the hazardous waste collection known as the Orange Drop on Saturday.

The collection runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wellington Street in New Liskeard between Temiskaming Printing and the New Liskeard fire station.

Traffic on Wellington will be reduced to one lane.

People can enter the area from Whitewood Avenue, drop off items, and continue south to Cedar Street.

The collection is the first in two years, given the pandemic-related cancellation of last year’s Orange Drop.