Harvest Queen Pageant contestants sought

This year’s New Liskeard Harvest Queen Pageant will be taking place as a virtual contest, and interested contestants are being encouraged to put their names forward.

The 2020 New Liskeard Agricultural Society Fall Fair Virtual Harvest Queen Pageant contest is being organized by director Sharron Graydon.

The contest will take place in conjunction with the virtual fall fair September 10 to 12.

The pageant will be videoed and presented virtually on the weekend.

To enter call Sharron Graydon at 705-647-8005 or email sharrongraydon@gmail.com.