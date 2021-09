Celebrating the Bear Island Police Station grand opening on September 23 from the left are Bear Island Police sergeant Tom Saville, Temagami First Nation Justice and Victims Services Coordinator and event master of ceremonies Virginia McKenzie, Temagami First Nation Chief Shelly Moore-Frappier and the Solicitor General of Ontario, Sylvia Jones. The event included drumming, song, a prayer, speeches, a ribbon cutting and luncheon afterwards with COVID-19 protocols in place including antigen testing, masking and social distancing. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)