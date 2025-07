A gold ribbon was cut in the silver city of Cobalt to officially open the Cobalt Train Station venue on June 25. In the ribbon-cutting photo, from the left, are Temfund representatives Barry Potter and Pierre Belanger, Timiskaming First Nation Chief Sean McLaren, South Temiskaming Community Futures Development Corporation Representative Dalas Forget, Melback Company Representative Tracey Abraham, Cobalt Station owner Adam Peddie, Nipissing-Timiskaming Member of Parliament Pauline Rochefort, Cobalt Station owner Mel Peddie, Coleman Township Mayor Dan Cleroux, Town of Cobalt Councillor Pat Anderson, Cobalt Station Design Lead and Manager Pamela Hamela, Timiskaming Cochrane MPP John Vanthof’s constituency assistant Lindsay Inglis Clattenburg and TSACC Executive Director André Brock. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)