Golden anniversary for Walkathon in 2019

Steven Larocque

Speaker Editor

TEMISKAMING SHORES – If you’ve been thinking about participating in the Walkathon, this year is special.

The fundraiser for Community Living Temiskaming South is marking its 50th anniversary on Saturday, May 4.

“We are excited to be celebrating this amazing milestone,” said Andrea Steis, resources manager at Community Living.

“We have people coming from Timmins and North Bay that have heard about this great milestone and want to be part of it.”

The Walkathon is the only fundraiser for Community Living which assists adults living with intellectual disabilities.

“The Walkathon is our sole fundraising initiative and the funds raised over the years have enabled us to introduce and maintain meaningful programs, and purchase educational and sensory equipment to enrich the lives of over 200 individuals in our community.”

The association’s long stated goal is to ensure “all persons live in a state of dignity, share in all elements of living in the community and have the opportunity to participate effectively.”

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

The popular Kickoff Breakfast is Friday, May 3, at Riverside Place in New Liskeard “sponsored by Miller Paving and Tri-Town Toyota.”

It runs from 7-10 a.m. and features eggs, toast, pancakes, coffee, juice “and we can’t forget that delicious bacon from Yves’ Prime Meats.” The staff from CJTT will broadcast live from the event.

Pledge sheets are available now at local banks and schools and at Community Living at 513 Amwell Street in Haileybury.

Saturday’s event begins with registration at 8 a.m. at English Catholic Central School.

There are two distances from which to choose: the five-kilometre (km) distance from the school to Sunnyside Road and back; or the traditional 17.5km to the Cobalt Fire Hall.

“We hope that everyone will come join us at our final checkpoint for a celebration,” said Steis.

“We will have entertainment, food and fun activities for the kids.”

The Walkathon is also an opportunity for schools to do a bit of fundraising. Ten per cent of what students raise for the event can go back to the schools.