Gas odour under investigation

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – Enbridge Gas is currently investigating an odour on Montgomery Avenue in New Liskeard.

“We are working closely with the municipality, and Montgomery Avenue is partially closed so we can safely complete the investigation and repair,” said Leanne McNaughton, senior communications advisor with the natural gas company, in an email February 17.

“If excavation is required it may take a day or two to reach through the frost in the ground,” she said.

“This is seen as standard maintenance, however public safety is always our top priority.”