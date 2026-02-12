Free Fishing Weekend

This Family Day weekend, people across Ontario can fish for free from February 14 to 16 without purchasing a licence or Outdoors Card.

“Family Day weekend is a perfect time for families to get outdoors and enjoy ice fishing here in Ontario,” said Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources. “Whether you’re a seasoned angler or it’s your first time ice fishing, take advantage of this opportunity to get out and make lasting memories with friends and family.”

Before heading out to ice fish, keep safety the top priority. Check conditions with local ice hut operators or anglers and remember that clear blue ice is strongest, while white or honeycombed ice is weaker. Let someone know where you will be fishing and wear appropriate gear for warmth and safety.

Conservation Fishing Licence catch and possession limits continue to be in effect as do restrictions in sanctuaries and other fishing regulations.

Recreational fishing is a vital part of Ontario’s economy, contributing significantly to local tourism and jobs in communities across the province. Free fishing periods, such as Family Day weekend, encourage more people to discover the joy of fishing and help¬†protect Ontario’s resource-based industry by promoting the many economic, social and environmental benefits that recreational anglers bring to the province.

QUICK FACTS

• This weekend is the first of four times when Canadian residents can fish for free in Ontario throughout the year. The other three times are: Mother’s Day weekend (May 9 to 10), Father’s Day weekend (June 20 to 21) and Family Fishing week (June 27 to July 5).

• 1.3 million licensed anglers spend $2.4 billion per year on recreational fishing in Ontario.

• Canadian residents participating in free fishing periods must carry identification issued by the provincial or federal government, showing their name and date of birth.

• Outside of free fishing periods, most people between the ages of 18 and 64 must have an Outdoors Card and a licence to fish. All veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members residing in Ontario can enjoy free recreational fishing in the province, whenever and wherever fishing is allowed.

• Ontario fishing licences can be purchased online at HuntAndFishOntario.com. If buying online, always look for the Ontario logo. Licences can also be purchased in person at participating ServiceOntario or authorized licence issuer locations.