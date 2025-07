Five teenagers were charged last week in connection with the massive fire June 19 at the former elementary school on Lakeshore Road in New Liskeard. (Staff Photo)

Diane Johnston Speaker Reporter TEMISKAMING SHORES – Five teenagers have been charged after a fire June 19 that ripped through a former elementary school in New Liskeard and left several…

Register This content is for Speaker Online Digital Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here