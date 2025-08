Rick Cheechoo, at left, from Moose Cree First Nation (Mooso Siibi Area) and April Atlookan of Timmins reached the Highway 11 Haileybury turnoff last week. They joined a protest walk calling for, among other moves, the repeal of provincial and federal legislation fast-tracking infrastructure projects. The walk is led by First nation youth and is headed to Toronto. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)