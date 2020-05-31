Fire north of Belle Vallee under control

- The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry reported late Saturday afternoon, May 30 that a 15.8 hectare fire two kilometres north of Belle Vallee is under control.
- The fire, known as Kirkland Lake 1, was the largest of three fires burning in Northeastern Ontario.
- Wawa 2 is being observed at 0.3 of a hectare. It is located on the south shore of Dodds Lake at the north end of Lake Superior Provincial Park.
- North Bay 3 is being observed at 1 hectare. It is located on an island on Wicksteed Lake.
- The fire hazard is generally low across the Northeast Region.
- To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.
