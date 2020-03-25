Fire destroys Industrial Park garage

Diane Johnston

Speaker Reporter

TEMISKAMING SHORES – For the second time in a little over a month, a commercial garage in Temiskaming Shores has been destroyed by fire.

Fire Chief Tim Uttley estimated the loss at over $1 million from the March 20 fire that destroyed the Brazeau Boulevard location in the Dymond Industrial Park.

Given the extent of the damage, he said it won’t be possible to determine a cause. Because it was a large loss, he said the Office of the Fire Marshal was contacted but will not be investigating.

Uttley said the investigation has indicated nothing suspicious in nature.

The fire was spotted early Friday night. Clouds of smoke billowed from the location, and flames were visible from Shepherdson Road in New Liskeard.

Uttley said the fire department was alerted at 7:53 p.m. March 20. By the time firefighters from the Dymond station arrived, “the building was fully involved,” he said.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

As a commercial garage, he said “all kinds” of combustible and explosive materials were inside the structure.

“We could not have gone inside,” he said, and described firefighting as “a defensive operation.”

He said efforts focused on protecting a nearby oil tank and containers storing tires.

Firefighters from the Haileybury and New Liskeard stations joined the effort.

Uttley estimated that some 20 to 25 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the flames, which was accomplished by about 1:30 a.m.

But some firefighters remained to monitor the scene through the night.

The location opened in 2016 as OK Tire Commercial.

It’s not affiliated with OK Tire on Armstrong Street in New Liskeard, which remains open, said Eric Lafond, owner of the downtown business.