Finishing last major crossing in 2020

Darlene Wroe

Speaker Reporter

KERNS TOWNSHIP – Kerns Township is planning a major project for 2020 to replace the Murphy Bridge on the Wabi Pit Line.

Reeve Terry Phillips says with the completion of that bridge, he will have seen every major crossing completed in the township under his 30 years as reeve.

The township finished the Seymour Culvert project in 2019, and started the soil testing for the Murphy Bridge project in late fall.

Phillips envisioned that when he retires from municipal politics he “can ride off into the sunset knowing that all is good for 75 to 100 years.”

However, he acknowledged that unexpected events can occur, like a couple of years ago when a washout hit the township with an unexpected cost of $25,000 required to replace a culvert.

“That’s a lot of money for a little municipality,” he commented.

Last year’s spring was concerning because of the spring melt that occurred after a particularly heavy snowfall over the course of the winter, he noted. That challenged the municipality with plowing and sanding, but Phillips said the township “got through it.”

The municipality used its Main Street Funding, provided by the provincial government, to update the township’s ball diamond on Milberta Road, carry out some work on the township garage, and do some signage for the area.

One-time modernization funding from the provincial government has made it possible for the township to replace its 30-year-old grader with a newer, used grader.

Phillips noted, though, that the provincial government is cutting back on funding which normally is received by municipalities. “They say they’re not forcing amalgamation, but the way they’re cutting back, there’s a lot of municipalities that are going to have to look at partnering with other municipalities,” he commented.

“We’re fortunate we’ve been doing that for the past 20 years.”

Phillips noted Kerns shares a landfill with Hudson Township, and is part of the administrative arrangement with the three neighbouring municipalities.

A consultant has been hired to look at whether there’s anything else that can be done to streamline services, but Phillips believes that almost every stone has already been turned in that objective.

Kerns is passing through a major milestone with the changing of the guard at the administrative office in Harley Township.

Michel Lachapelle served Casey Township as clerk-treasurer for approximately 30 years, and then expanded that role under the umbrella of Harley to serve Kerns, Casey, Harley and Hudson approximately 20 years ago.

He stepped down from that position in December and will be continuing as a consultant while Jordan Kemp takes up the position. Kemp has been training under Lachapelle for the past three years while he filled an economic development position for the four municipalities.

Kerns Public School continues to survive. Phillips said the council is hopeful it continues to do so.