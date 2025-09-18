Family Fun Day on the Farm this Saturday

DISTRICT — The 2nd annual Family Fun Day on the Farm takes place this coming Saturday, September 20, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event takes place at the Breault Family farm, located at 117411 Sales Barn Road. After a successful first year—raising $6,900 in donations and collecting 18 crates of food for local food banks—the event is aiming even higher this time, and wants your support. Created by local farmers and dedicated community members, this event is all about bringing families together to celebrate agriculture, connect with where our food comes from, and give back to those in need. With wagon rides, farm tours, live music, a BBQ, kids’ activities, and a farmers’ market full of local vendors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!