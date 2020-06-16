Extreme heat warning for Temiskaming region

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Kirkland Lake to Englehart and Temiskaming Shores to Temagami regions. They say extreme heat is expected for Wednesday, June 17 through Saturday, June 20.

A hot airmass is bringing temperatures near or above 30 with overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius for the next 4 days.

A cooler airmass will move in late Saturday evening. Extreme heat affects everyone.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.