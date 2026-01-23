Extreme cold warning issued for Temiskaming region

Children, seniors and outdoor workers most at risk during prolonged cold snap

A yellow cold advisory is being issued for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne, Ont.

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa, Ont.

Agawa – Lake Superior Park, Ont.

Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls, Ont.

Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls, Ont.

Chapleau – Gogama, Ont.

Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores – Temagami, Ont.

A prolonged period of very cold wind chills is expected with wind chill values of minus 40.

The severe cold snap wil begin Friday, January 23 continuing into the weekend.

Additional information:

Little relief is expected during the day Friday as an Arctic airmass establishes itself over the region. Temperatures may moderate Saturday, however cold wind chills may return again Sunday morning for some regions.

RISKS

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Watch for colour changes on fingers and toes, pain, numbness, a tingling sensation, or swelling. If present, move indoors and begin warming.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #ONStorm.