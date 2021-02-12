Extreme cold warning from EC

From Environment Canada February 12:

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Extremely cold wind chill values of around minus 40 are expected again this morning.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.