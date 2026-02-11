Extracted screening slated for Thursday in Temagami

Darlene Wroe

For The Speaker

TEMAGAMI – Temagami is ready for its close-up.

Amateur survivalists pitted themselves against each other in the Temagami wilderness last September and “Extracted Season 2” is now streaming on Hulu.

The Fox television series set 11 untrained participants in the Temagami wilderness to compete against each other for a $250,000 prize. Each had two family members or friends in a remote location attempting to assist them through decisions about supplies or how to eliminate their competitors on the game show.

A community screening event of the first three episodes is scheduled in Temagami on Thursday, February 12, at 6 p.m. at the Bunny Miller Theatre in Temagami

“The goal is to host a local premiere-style showing so residents, businesses, and project partners can experience the finished production together,” said Temagami economic development officer John Shymko in an email interview.

“The special event is open to the Temagami community, including residents of Temagami, Temagami First Nation, and Teme-Augama Anishnabai.”

He said Temagami was selected as this year’s location “for its distinctive wilderness environment, extensive lake and forest systems, access to remote terrain, and established outdoor service infrastructure,” said Shymko.

LOCAL BOOST

Production company Insight TV stated that local accommodations, suppliers, transportation services, outdoor service providers, and trades were used. Local residents were hired in support roles, and municipal services assisted with coordination and logistics. Between $2.7 million and $2.8 million was spent locally.

“This created direct economic activity while demonstrating Temagami’s ability to support complex remote productions,” said Shymko.

“The community demonstrated strong logistical readiness and cooperation with production requirements. These factors made Temagami an ideal location for the series.”

Season 1 of “Extracted” was filmed in Whistler, British Columbia, and premiered in February 2025.