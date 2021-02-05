Extendicare outbreak declared over

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Special/Staff) – A COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare Tri-Town in Haileybury has been declared over.

Dr. Glenn Corneil, Temiskaming’s acting medical officer of health and CEO of the Timiskaming Health Unit, announced the news today (February 5).

The outbreak was declared January 22 after three staff members tested positive as part of the provincial asymptomatic surveillance program.

The health unit said Ministry of Health direction requires an outbreak be declared when a single case is confirmed in a resident or staff member.

It’s ended when there are no new cases in residents or staff after 14 days (maximum incubation period) from the latest of: date of isolation of the last resident case; or date of illness onset of the last resident case; or date of last shift at work for last staff case.

“The outbreak was controlled and the potential for substantial spread of COVID-19 was averted,” said Corneil in a media release.

“As we announced earlier this week, the Timiskaming Health Unit has completed the first dose of Moderna COVID-19 immunizations for all our district’s long-term care homes.

“This is an additional step that will help protect our most vulnerable residents.”

The health unit reminded the public that the province is currently in lockdown. District residents, it said, need to stay home except for essential travel and must especially avoid social gatherings.