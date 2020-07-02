Environment Canada adds severe thunderstorm to weather watch

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon, July 2.



Primary threats from these thunderstorms include wind gusts up to 100 km/h and hail size up to quarter size.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!



Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.



The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.