The Englehart Legion Branch 104 now has an LED message board installed outside at the front of the hall on 4th Avenue. The Temiskaming Foundation assisted with the project through a donation of $3,000. Other sources of funding, including money from the Charlton-Englehart Lions Club, were also used to make the $6,914.70 project a reality. Pictured here are Englehart Legion second vice-president Madelin Vickery (left), and Englehart Legion president Sharell Foster. (LJI photo by Darlene Wroe)