Nathan Stewart of Ebert Welding looks for a chance against Stratford netminder Russel Sebben after Issac Deline got knocked to the ice in period two of the Puckhounds’ opening game of the OHF championship Friday at The Shep. Stratford won this game 8-4 and went on to win the Bantam title Sunday afternoon 5-1 against St. Thomas. (Staff photo by Steven Larocque)