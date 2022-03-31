Earlton Lions annual draw returns

EARLTON (Staff) – The Earlton Lions Club is now selling tickets for its 33rd annual draw.

The total value of the prizes for the September 11 draw is $92,248.92.

The main draw will be taking place at the new Coeur du Village in Earlton.

This year’s first place prize will be a 2022 F-150 4×4 Supercrew Sport 3.5 litre powerboost full-hybrid with a value of $74,448.92.

The second prize is a package valued at $11,300, including a snowblower, a mower, trimmer, leaf blower, hedge trimmer and chain saw, valued at $11,300 in total.

There will be a third place prize of $500 cash and smaller cash prizes too.

An Early Bird draw will take place on May 6 in which the winner will receive $3,000.

On July 22, a second Early Bird draw will take place and the winner of this draw will receive $2,000.

The draw is a fundraiser to assist the Earlton Lions Club in supporting valuable services and projects throughout the region.

Tickets are $50 each and participants must be 18 years or over.

Tickets are available through www.earltonlions.com.