Drive-In Theatre rolls into town

The Horne Granite Centre is reviving old-style entertainment – the drive-in theatre – September 17 and 18.

The Horne Granite Centre is bringing a Sudbury company to host two movie nights at a pop-up drive-in theatre at the New Liskeard fairgrounds.

The centre hopes to fill the entertainment gap and recoup some of the revenue it would have made from off-season facility rentals for wedding receptions, trade shows and parties.

The company provides an inflatable screen measuring 30 feet by 40 feet as well as the movies, projection equipment, FM transmitter, and concession stand treats.

To listen in, movie-goers tune their radios to a specific FM channel.

Tickets and even snack orders will be able to be booked online, at horizondrivein.com.

The only reason to leave one’s vehicle would be for a washroom break, and portable washrooms will be available, with appropriate cleaning practices in place.

Showtimes:

8:00 p.m. Thursday showing – Grease (gate opens at 7:00)

8:00 p.m. Friday showing – Missing Link (gate opens at 7:00)

11:00 p.m. Friday showing – IT (gate opens at 10:00)