District now has 8 positive COVID-19 cases

DISTRICT (Staff) – The Timiskaming Health Unit confirmed seven new positive cases of COVID-19 in the district on Wednesday, September 22, in addition to the one positive case previously confirmed on Friday, September 17.

The case confirmed on September 17 is in the north part of the district, and is a contact of a confirmed case outside the district. The individual is self-isolating, the Timiskaming Health Unit stated at the time. Contact tracing was being carried out.

On September 22, the Health Unit issued two bulletins. The first confirmed five new positive cases in the south part of the district. “One case is a contact of a confirmed case outside our district and four are contacts of a positive. All individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified,” the Health Unit stated.

Later in the day the Health Unit confirmed two more positive cases. “One is in the south and one is in the central part of the district of Timiskaming. One case is linked to community exposure out of district and one is under investigation. Both individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.”