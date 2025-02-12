Deadline looms as Armstrong appeals credit union news

Darlene Wroe

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP – Armstrong Township has agreed to send a letter to Desjardins Ontario Credit Union in response to news that the Earlton branch will be closing on February 21.

Council expressed disappointment and noted the short notice that had been provided about the decision.

If the credit union would leave an ATM in the community it would help customers to have a location to place or withdraw money, council members also discussed at the February 5 meeting of council.

On January 27, the township received a letter dated January 21 that Desjardins Ontario Credit Union will be closing its Earlton branch on February 21.

The letter indicated that the accounts from the Earlton branch are automatically being switched to the New Liskeard branch.

The decision is being motivated by the trend away from in-person banking to the use of cellphones and other personal devices to do banking, the letter explained. Only three per cent of banking is done at ATMs, and only one per cent of banking is done at a counter in a branch location, council was advised in the letter signed by Desjardins member experience and retail banking vice-president Stéphan Plante.

Former Earlton branch manager Francois Daviau and board member Norm Coté were present to share their thoughts on the development and provide advice if possible.

OTHER BRANCH CLOSURES

Coté noted that branches are also closing in Azilda, Hanmer, Espanola, and four communities in eastern Ontario. Branch locations in Cochrane, Matheson and New Liskeard are still open.

“Their mind is made up,” said Coté of the closures.

Daviau provided suggestions of alternative credit unions that the township could reach out to in an effort to determine if they would be interested in setting up a branch in Earlton.

“It’s sad but that’s the trend,” said Daviau.

“They’re doing the same thing in Quebec.”

He supported the township in sending a letter to the credit union, but held out little hope a positive response would be received.

He noted that when he was the manager of the Earlton branch, seven employees worked there.

The credit union was established in Earlton in 1942 and moved to its location beside the municipal building in 1972.