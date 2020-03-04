COVID-19 update from THU

The risk of the novel coronavirus – COVID-19 – in the district remains low at this time, says the Timiskaming Health Unit.

But as several countries report that the virus is spreading within the general population, the health unit said it continues to work on preparedness plans with local partners and the Ministry of Health and Public Health Ontario.

In a media release March 3, the health unit said the local risk to public health is continually being reassessed as new information comes to light.

“When we are dealing with a situation that brings new information every day it is important that everyone accesses the most current and credible information source possible,” said Glenn Corneil, the district’s acting medical officer of health.

The health unit referred the public to Ontario’s dedicated website for up-to-date info – www.ontario.ca/page/2019-novel-coronavirus.