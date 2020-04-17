Community spread of COVID-19 now in district

DISTRICT (Staff/Special) – The Timiskaming Health Unit issued a press release April 17 that COVID-19 is now in the “community spread” stage of the pandemic.

This means that the virus has been contracted by a person who did not know the person who carried COVID-19, and became sick by simply being somewhere in the community where the virus was present.

The health unit is encouraging increased vigilance.

The health unit stated in the press release, “After completing the investigation for case number 10 of COVID-19 in our district, The Timiskaming Health Unit is reporting its first transmission of COVID-19 through community spread. This means that in this case the virus was contracted from an unknown source and is not linked to travel or contact with a previously known individual who tested positive. “This individual is in self-isolation and their close contacts have been contacted.

“It is expected that transmission within the community will continue, which is why it is so important to

continue to work together to stop the spread.”

Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health/CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit stated, “Many people have been following safety precautions with the assumption that COVID-19 has already been spreading within our communities, and I thank them for that. Now, with confirmation that it is, everyone needs to be even more vigilant with their actions.”

 Stay home as much as possible, whether you are sick or not, but especially if you are sick.

 Practice physical distancing of 2 metres/six feet at all times, and you must avoid groups of more

than 5 people.

 Once established, keep the same people in your social “bubble”. This is often just your

immediate family.

 Do not travel, including within, or out of, your own district, unless it is absolutely essential.

 Sneeze and cough into your sleeve.

 Wash your hands often with soap and warm water, use alcohol based hand sanitizers, and

don’t touch your face, mouth or eyes.

Should you have symptoms, call the Timiskaming Health Unit COVID line at 705-647-4305 or 1-866-

747-4305, extension 7, to speak to staff regarding testing.

On April 15, three Regional Assessment Centres opened in order to conduct swabbing. The drive-

through centres are located at Heritage North in Kirkland Lake, the Englehart & District Family Health Team, and the north entrance of Temiskaming Hospital. The surveillance program will run Monday to

Friday, from Wednesday April 15 to Thursday April 30, 2020. Since the Assessment Centres do not

accept walk-ins, symptomatic people should call THU to be booked at the appropriate centre for a

testing appointment.